Insurer Says 7th Circ. Precedent Stops Virus Coverage Appeal

By Ben Zigterman (April 14, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A CNA subsidiary told the Seventh Circuit that recent rulings from the court and Illinois appellate judges doom a COVID-19 coverage appeal from two salons in Virginia and California. Illinois-based Continental Casualty Co. said in a brief filed Wednesday that U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras correctly dismissed the suit from the Legacy Sports Barbershop in Virginia Beach and Panache Coiffure in Santa Monica, California, which sought coverage for their pandemic-related losses. Continental argued that the salons' suit was like many others that have been rejected by courts around the country, including the Seventh Circuit in December, when it ruled against...

