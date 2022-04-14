DOJ's 1st Wage-Fixing Suit Ends With Not Guilty Verdicts

By Katie Buehler (April 14, 2022, 12:35 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury on Thursday handed a near complete loss to the U.S. Department of Justice in its first-ever criminal wage-fixing case, finding the former owner and the former clinical director of a physical therapist staffing company not guilty of orchestrating a wage-fixing scheme, but convicting the owner of obstructing the government's investigation of the allegations. The Eastern District of Texas jury acquitted the company's former owner, Neeraj Jindal, and former clinical director, John Rodgers, on charges of price-fixing and conspiring to obstruct proceedings before the Federal Trade Commission, according to a verdict form. But the jury delivered a mixed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS