DC AG Wants Another Shot At Antitrust Suit Against Amazon

By Matthew Perlman (April 14, 2022, 2:10 PM EDT) -- The District of Columbia's attorney general on Thursday asked D.C.'s Superior Court to reconsider a decision to toss its case accusing Amazon of stifling competition, arguing that a judge's ruling from the bench ignored key facts and misapplied antitrust law. The attorney general's office filed a motion seeking reconsideration of D.C. Superior Court Judge Hiram Puig-Lugo's ruling last month that granted Amazon's motion to dismiss the case, or in the alternative, permission to file an amended complaint to add more details about the allegations. The enforcement action alleges Amazon violates D.C.'s local antitrust law through its contracts with both sellers on...

