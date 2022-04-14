DOJ Antitrust Trial Setbacks Could Prompt Soul-Searching

By Jack Queen (April 14, 2022, 9:47 PM EDT) -- The government's near-total loss Thursday in a first-of-its-kind criminal wage-fixing trial is the latest blow to the U.S. Department of Justice's aggressive antitrust enforcement push, leaving some experts questioning whether the feds are overstretched. A Texas jury cleared physical therapy staffing company operators Neeraj Jindal and John Rodgers of charges that they conspired with a competitor to fix compensation rates, although Jindal was convicted of obstructing a Federal Trade Commission probe. The verdict is the latest setback for the DOJ's Antitrust Division, which is saddled with nearly 20 pending criminal cases and bold legal theories to prove. Last week, prosecutors suffered...

