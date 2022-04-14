Crowd Surfer Gets 2nd Shot At Suit Against Security Firm

By Jonathan Capriel (April 14, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A security firm can't sidestep a concert goer's lawsuit claiming it is responsible for a fall he suffered after crowd-surfing at a metalcore and punk rock event, an Indiana appeals court ruled Thursday, saying the guards may have assumed a duty of care to patrons participating in the banned activity by helping them to their feet. ESG Security Inc. "knew from prior experience" that fans will crowd-surf even when the venue notifies attendees through signs and audio announcements that it is prohibited activity, the three-judge panel said in its opinion. And because the company was in the habit of helping surfers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS