Ex-CEO With Dementia Unfit For $2B Tax Trial, Attys Say

By Theresa Schliep (April 14, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT) -- An ex-software company CEO accused of operating a yearslong $2 billion tax fraud scheme isn't fit to stand trial due to his accelerating cognitive decline that was exacerbated by a COVID-19 infection, his attorneys told a Texas federal court. The federal court shouldn't force Robert T. Brockman to stand trial in what prosecutors call the biggest tax fraud case ever pursued against an individual, his attorneys said in a filing Wednesday. His cognition has deteriorated in the months since his November competency hearing, and a doctor recently determined that his dementia has progressed to a severe stage, the filing said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS