Navy Skipped Out On $11M Cleaning Bill, Contractor Says

By Lauren Berg (April 14, 2022, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Navy hasn't paid a $10.9 million bill it owes after falsely blaming one of its contractors for oil contamination in the air systems of two ships and making the company redo expensive cleaning work, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in California federal court. As part of its contracts with the Navy, BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair Inc., a unit of defense giant BAE Systems PLC, said it was charged with flushing portions of the air systems in the destroyers USS Decatur and USS Stethem, but when the Navy sampled the ships' air systems and found oil contamination,...

