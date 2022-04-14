Calif. Justices Won't Take On 'Take-Home' COVID Case

By Y. Peter Kang (April 14, 2022, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court has declined to review a lower appellate court's determination that See's Candies can be sued over the COVID-19 death of a worker's spouse, essentially greenlighting a "take-home COVID" case that could expand employer liability. The Golden State's highest court on Wednesday denied without comment See's Candies Inc.'s petition for review, according to court records. In December, a California Court of Appeal panel found that the state's Workers' Compensation Act does not preempt claims alleging that the chocolate retailer's lax safety protocols caused employee Matilde Ek to contract COVID-19 and transmit it to her husband, causing his death....

