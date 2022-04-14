Insurer Says Chicago Hotel On Its Own In Worker's BIPA Suit

By Lauraann Wood (April 14, 2022, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The insurer for Chicago's Congress Plaza Hotel filed suit Thursday urging an Illinois state court to find that it has no defense or indemnification duties relating to an underlying biometric privacy suit targeting the hotel's employee time-tracking practices. Associated Industries Insurance Co. asserts in its suit that the Congress Plaza Hotel's current commercial general liability policy does not provide coverage for Erendida Alfaro's underlying suit accusing her former employer of violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. Congress Plaza has asked Associated Industries to cover its defense against Alfaro's claims, but the insurer "has determined through its coverage investigation that it...

