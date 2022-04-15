9th Circ. Won't Rehear IP Suit Against Shyamalan, Apple

By Gina Kim (April 15, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has refused to review en banc its decision to revive an indie director's claims that M. Night Shyamalan copied her 2013 film to make a series for Apple TV+ with the same premise, after no circuit judge asked for a vote to rehear the case. The same three-judge panel, which unanimously found in February that "reasonable minds could differ" on whether substantial similarities exist between Francesca Gregorini's 2013 psychological thriller "The Truth About Emanuel" and the first three episodes of Shyamalan's "Servant," on Thursday voted to deny the defendants' petition for rehearing en banc. "The full court has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS