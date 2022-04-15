NY Real Estate Board Wants Rethink Against Compass Suit

By Bryan Koenig (April 15, 2022, 5:29 PM EDT) -- New York's real estate board again asked a federal district court to nix Compass' lawsuit accusing the board of violating antitrust laws by barring agents from taking clients with them when they move brokerages, arguing the court flipped the market and improperly dinged contractual rights when it preserved the bulk of the case. Nearly two weeks after Second Circuit Judge Alison J. Nathan, sitting by designation in the Southern District of New York, granted the Real Estate Board of New York's dismissal motion only against Compass' claim of tortious interference with its business prospects, REBNY on Thursday said she also should...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS