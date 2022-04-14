Musk Slams SEC 'Bastards' For Allegedly Forcing 2018 Deal

By Dorothy Atkins (April 14, 2022, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Billionaire Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk slammed U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission officials during a public TED Talk on Thursday, saying "those bastards" allegedly forced him to "lie" and settle the regulator's fraud charges over his now-infamous 2018 tweets in order to save Tesla. In a video interview with Chris Anderson, the head of TED, during a conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, Musk said the SEC unfairly pursued securities fraud charges against him for posting on Twitter that he planned to take Tesla private at $420 per share — a number he purportedly chose due in part to its significance in marijuana...

