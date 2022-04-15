JetBlue, Insurer Sued Over Possible Misleading Policy Fees

By Hope Patti (April 15, 2022, 2:25 PM EDT) -- Allianz and JetBlue were sued by consumers who claim the companies breached their contractual obligations by tricking customers into believing that the charge for travel policies purchased on the airline's website only goes to the insurer, according to a proposed class action removed to a Florida federal court. In a notice of removal filed Thursday, AGA Service Co. and JetBlue said Alan Whiteman, who purchased an airline ticket and travel policy in August 2019, sued the companies for failing to disclose that JetBlue received a fee from AGA in exchange for directing customers to the insurer's policy. AGA, which does business...

