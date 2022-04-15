Residents Want To Revive BP Spill Fraud Claims Against Attys

By Clark Mindock (April 15, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Louisiana residents want a federal court to reverse a decision tossing fraud claims they made against attorneys and insurers over missed 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill relief funds, telling the court new evidence changes the game. The residents on Thursday asked U.S. District Judge Wendy B. Vitter to revive their claims just a month after they were tossed, arguing new evidence paints a better picture of their legal counsel's alleged failure to secure economic relief for them after their fishing-based livelihoods were damaged by the oil spill. Eight Louisiana residents returned to federal court with new evidence claiming their former...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS