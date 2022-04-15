Mass. Judge Delays 'Right To Repair' Decision For 5th Time

By Brian Dowling (April 15, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts federal judge deciding the fate of the state's expanded automotive "right to repair" law is delaying his long-awaited opinion in the matter for a fifth time, telling counsel Friday his judgment should be delivered before the Fourth of July holiday weekend. U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock's latest self-imposed deadline is more than 10 months after he first told attorneys for the Alliance for Automotive Innovation and the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office that he'd wrap up his findings and legal rulings in the case by Aug. 20, 2021. The updated deadline, which the court justified by snowballing demands on...

