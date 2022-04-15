Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Alex Oh, Paul Weiss Get $288K Sanction For Depo Misconduct

By Andrew Strickler (April 15, 2022, 3:05 PM EDT) -- Former Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP partner Alex Oh and the elite firm were hit Thursday with a six-figure sanction after Oh falsely accused an opposing counsel of becoming "unhinged" during a witness interview.

In the latest fallout for Oh, who resigned from a top U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission post last year after being called out in court, a D.C. federal judge characterized her actions and those of her then-firm "astonishing."

Oh and Paul Weiss were defending Exxon Mobil Corp. in an ongoing human rights case. U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth had previously agreed to sanction them,...

