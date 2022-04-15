Biotech Co. To Pay $4M To End Presentation Hype Suit

By Bill Wichert (April 15, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A biopharmaceutical company acquired by Gilead Sciences will pay $4 million to resolve class claims in New Jersey federal court alleging it misled investors into expecting that new drug results would be presented at conferences of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, according to a motion seeking preliminary approval of the deal. Lead plaintiff Sensung Tsai on Thursday urged the court to grant that motion in his proposed class action against the former Immunomedics and ex-company executives, calling the settlement an "excellent result" for investors who bought company stock at purportedly artificially inflated prices due to the defendants' allegedly false or...

