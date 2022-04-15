Fox, USFL Avoid Injunction But Face Rocky Road In TM Suit

By Max Jaeger (April 15, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Fox Sports' revival of the long-defunct U.S. Football League likely infringed on the original 1980s league's trademarks, but that's not enough to call timeout on the new league days before it kicks off, a California federal judge said Thursday. Former USFL owners calling themselves "The Real USFL" sued Fox and USFL Enterprises LLC in February and asked the court to enjoin them from using the USFL name for a new league set to kick off April 16. Fox fired back last month, arguing the 11th-hour challenge was no more than a bid to hold the league "hostage." In an order Thursday, U.S. District...

