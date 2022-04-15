Aerospace Co. Wants Wage Suit Sent Back To Federal Court

By Irene Spezzamonte (April 15, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- An aerospace engineering and technical business urged a California federal judge to rethink his decision to send a wage and hour lawsuit back to a state court, saying a recent Ninth Circuit decision supports the company's damages calculation. In a motion for reconsideration Thursday, Amentum Services told U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Battaglia that, under the appellate court's March decision in Jauregui v. Roadrunner Transp. Servs., he erred in imposing a presumption against jurisdiction under the Class Action Fairness Act and automatically applying a zero-dollar value to the claims. "The court erred in its order by essentially putting a thumb on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS