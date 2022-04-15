Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Firm Loses Bid To DQ Atty In Flint Water Crisis Litigation

By Mike Curley (April 15, 2022, 3:46 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Friday declined to disqualify an attorney representing a group of plaintiffs in litigation over the Flint, Michigan, water crisis, saying while he likely created a conflict of interest by representing both clients who approved of and objected to the settlement, it does not warrant tossing him from the case.

In the order, U.S. District Judge Judith E. Levy said any potential conflict of interest that Mark Cuker of Cuker Law Firm had was "short-lived," as his objections were denied and none of his clients appealed the orders, so there is no reason to grant the motion for disqualification.

The law firm...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!