Firm Loses Bid To DQ Atty In Flint Water Crisis Litigation

By Mike Curley (April 15, 2022, 3:46 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Friday declined to disqualify an attorney representing a group of plaintiffs in litigation over the Flint, Michigan, water crisis, saying while he likely created a conflict of interest by representing both clients who approved of and objected to the settlement, it does not warrant tossing him from the case. In the order, U.S. District Judge Judith E. Levy said any potential conflict of interest that Mark Cuker of Cuker Law Firm had was "short-lived," as his objections were denied and none of his clients appealed the orders, so there is no reason to grant the motion for disqualification. The law firm...

