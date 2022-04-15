DOJ Told To Think Over 3rd Chicken Price-Fixing Trial

By Matthew Perlman (April 15, 2022, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge told the U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust chief during a hearing in Denver on Thursday to think about whether an extraordinary third trial on criminal price-fixing charges against poultry industry executives would meet the agency's prosecutorial standards. U.S. District Judge Philip A. Brimmer questioned Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter, the head of the DOJ's antitrust division, about the agency's standards for choosing which cases to pursue following two mistrials on charges against 10 individuals who enforcers say helped orchestrate a sprawling price-fixing conspiracy. Kanter traveled to Denver for the appearance on Thursday after a postponement last week...

