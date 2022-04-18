Blockchain Co. Says $27M Award Must Be OK'd

By Humberto J. Rocha (April 18, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A Las Vegas company that develops blockchain-powered technology urged a New York court to enforce a $27.3 million arbitral award against a South Korean LED component manufacturer that arose out of a dispute over a stock purchase agreement. In a petition filed Thursday, Monsoon Blockchain Storage Inc. asked a New York federal court to compel Magic Micro Co. Ltd. to pay it the multimillion-dollar arbitral award that the American Arbitration Association's international division rendered last April. According to the petition, the two parties proceeded to arbitration after Monsoon accused Magic Micro of breaching a 2018 contract in which Magic Micro had...

