DHS Can't Block Probe Of Detained Migrants' Counsel Access

By Mike LaSusa (April 15, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal court has denied the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's bid to block inspections of detention facilities that immigration advocates say are denying inmates access to counsel, but the government did get its choice of monitor for the probe. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly ruled Thursday that Dr. David L. Thomas will carry out one-day inspections between May 16 and June 15 at three facilities overseen by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement: LaSalle ICE Processing Center in Jena, Louisiana; Pine Prairie ICE Processing Center in Pine Prairie, Louisiana; and the nation's largest detention facility, Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS