Watchdog Pans ICE For Sole-Sourcing $87M Hotel Deal

By Alyssa Aquino (April 15, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A federal watchdog rebuked U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for an $87 million no-bid contract to house migrant families in hotels, saying the agency hadn't justified directly awarding the deal to a nonprofit inexperienced in emergency family residential services. The Inspector General for U.S. Department of Homeland Security found no agency records showing that the nonprofit Endeavors was the only suitable contractor available, or even that Endeavors itself was qualified to take on a six-month deal to temporarily house migrants between April and September 2021, as migration across the southern border was increasing. Instead, agency records showed that Endeavors had no...

