Judge Won't Launch 2nd Trial In Contractor Fraud Case

By Daniel Wilson (April 15, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A Court of Federal Claims judge has refused to revive a government counterclaim or order a second trial on additional claims after previously finding that a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers construction contractor had tried to fraudulently overbill the Corps. Judge David A. Tapp said, in a Thursday ruling he described as an "epilogue" tying up loose ends, that he would not reconsider his decision finding untimely a government counterclaim against Lodge Construction Inc., which could have been the basis for a second trial. Other pending government claims were also already covered by penalties assessed against Lodge and didn't warrant a new trial either,...

