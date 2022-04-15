Twitter Adopts Poison Pill To Thwart Elon Musk's $43B Offer

By Benjamin Horney (April 15, 2022, 12:55 PM EDT) -- Twitter said Friday that it has adopted a shareholder rights plan meant to protect the company from hostile takeover attempts, such as the more than $43 billion offer made by Elon Musk on Thursday. Twitter's board of directors unanimously adopted a shareholder rights plan, or poison pill, on Friday following Elon Musk's $43 billion bid to take over the company. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) The shareholder rights plan, also known as a poison pill, will be triggered if 15% of Twitter Inc.'s shares are acquired by another entity, according to a statement. The pill has been unanimously adopted by the Twitter board...

