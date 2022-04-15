CIT Orders Deposits Be Secured Ahead Of Section 232 Ruling

By Grace Dixon (April 15, 2022, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade ordered Friday an importer of steel fasteners to pay cash deposits on shipments while all parties wait for the Federal Circuit to determine whether former President Donald Trump illegally expanded national security tariffs. The ruling comes in Oman Fasteners LLC and Huttig Building Products Inc.'s challenge to the former president's use of Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act to widen duties on steel and aluminum nearly two years after levies were first imposed. Though a CIT panel ruled in the importers' favor, it later put the decision on hold after a Federal Circuit ruling...

