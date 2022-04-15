Workers Want Redo In 2nd Circ. Pension Fund ERISA Case

By Beverly Banks (April 15, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Seven workers urged the Second Circuit on Friday to revisit their case over a union pension fund's decision to require employees to stop working before receiving early retirement benefits, arguing the panel's ruling conflicts with how other circuits have weighed in on the issue. The Second Circuit should grant an en banc rehearing of its March 2 decision finding U.A. Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 22 Pension Fund lawfully mandated that plan participants end their employment in exchange for receiving early retirement benefits, the workers argued in their petition. The workers — Gary Metzgar, Richard Mueller, Kevin Reagan, Ronald Reagan, Charles Puglia,...

