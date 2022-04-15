NJ Law Firm Accused Of Dropping Ball On Wawa Injury Claim

By Bill Wichert (April 15, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- New Jersey law firm Caira & Nemeth has been hit with a malpractice action in state court from a former client alleging he lost his chance to pursue a trip-and-fall claim against Wawa before it was too late because firm partners did not let him know he could go after the convenience store chain. Scott Coleman, who said he worked for Penske Logistics LLC at the time and was injured while making a delivery to a Wawa store in Pennsylvania, asserted Thursday that attorneys J. David Nemeth and Mark Caira were negligent for not advising him that he could sue Wawa...

