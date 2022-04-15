US Offers $5 Million For Help Curbing North Korea Cyber Ops

By Ben Kochman (April 15, 2022, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of State announced Friday that it will pay up to $5 million for information that helps authorities disrupt North Korea's illicit actions in cyberspace, which include the recent theft of more than $600 million in cryptocurrency from a popular online video game. The department's Rewards for Justice program is "seeking information on those who seek to undermine cybersecurity, including financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges around the world, for the benefit of the government of North Korea," U.S. officials wrote in a public alert. Friday's announcement comes as more than $437 million worth of Ethereum tokens, as of Friday...

