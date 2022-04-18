Maine Lawmakers Back Tribal Rights To Online Sports Betting

By Caleb Symons (April 18, 2022, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Maine's House of Representatives advanced legislation Friday that would legalize online sports betting and give Native communities the exclusive rights to that industry — part of a broader push to expand tribal authority in the state. The governor-backed proposal, which garnered an 81-53 majority in the House, would add Maine to the growing list of states that allow mobile sports gambling. But unlike in other places, the legislation — L.D. 585 — would give Native American tribes sole control of that industry and restrict other businesses, such as casinos and harness-racing tracks, to in-person sports betting only. Maggie Dana, chief of...

