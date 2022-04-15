9th Circ. Revives $30M ERISA Fees Suit Against Trader Joes

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 15, 2022, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Friday breathed new life into a proposed class action that accuses Trader Joe's Co. of wasting workers' retirement funds on excessive 401(k) plan fees, saying the ERISA claim "plausibly alleges a failure to provide cost-effective investments with reasonable fees." A trial court judge was wrong to dismiss the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit and its claim of breach of fiduciary duty, the three-judge appellate panel said. "Taking the allegations as true, as we must at this stage of the litigation, defendants Trader Joe's Company, its board of directors, and its executive committee failed to monitor...

