Warranty Co. Hit With $5M Suit Over 'No Lemon' Guarantee

By Mike Curley (April 18, 2022, 3:30 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of appliance buyers is suing two warranty companies in Georgia federal court for more than $5 million, saying the companies have failed to live up to their "no lemon" guarantee because they did not replace faulty appliances. In a complaint filed Friday, named plaintiffs Kenneth Elliott and Susan Young said they each bought extended service plans from Warrantech Consumer Product Services Inc. and Tag Warranty Corp. when they bought new appliances for their kitchens. According to the suit, the extended service plans were intended to go beyond and be separate from the manufacturers' warranties, with coverage for theft...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS