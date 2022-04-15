CFTC 'Struck Foul Blows' In Suit Against Kraft, Judge Says

By Lauren Berg (April 15, 2022, 11:13 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge Friday reprimanded the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission for violating a $16 million wheat price manipulation settlement with Kraft Foods Group Inc. and Mondelez Global LLC, saying the agency "struck foul blows" with its public statements about the deal. U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey in a six-page contempt order said the CFTC violated a confidentiality provision in its deal with Kraft and Mondelez, as well as court orders prohibiting public statements about settlement discussions, when it made a slew of statements in a press release "touting its victory." The CFTC's "contemptuous actions" undermine the rule of...

