Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CFTC 'Struck Foul Blows' In Suit Against Kraft, Judge Says

By Lauren Berg (April 15, 2022, 11:13 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge Friday reprimanded the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission for violating a $16 million wheat price manipulation settlement with Kraft Foods Group Inc. and Mondelez Global LLC, saying the agency "struck foul blows" with its public statements about the deal.

U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey in a six-page contempt order said the CFTC violated a confidentiality provision in its deal with Kraft and Mondelez, as well as court orders prohibiting public statements about settlement discussions, when it made a slew of statements in a press release "touting its victory."

The CFTC's "contemptuous actions" undermine the rule of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!