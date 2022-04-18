Sandy Hook Lawsuits Drive Alex Jones' InfoWars Into Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (April 18, 2022, 10:09 AM EDT) -- Websites run by incendiary conspiracy theorist Alex Jones filed for Chapter 11 protection in Texas, listing the families of children and educators slain in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre who won a series of defamation cases against him as his only creditors. Websites run by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, shown here in December 2018, have filed for Chapter 11 protection in Texas. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) In initial court filings Sunday, InfoWars, IWHealth and Prison PlanetTV said the entities have no debt other than the litigation claims owed to the Sandy Hook families after a Connecticut state court judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS