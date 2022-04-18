Banks Challenge FDIC's $624M Sale Calculation In RMBS Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (April 18, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is unfairly using a post-sale refund deal to score more damages in a long-running suit over the sale of mortgage backed securities, according to two bank subsidiaries it has sued. In a Friday memorandum, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and NatWest Markets Securities Inc. argued the FDIC sold the entire private label portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities of now-defunct Colonial Bank to another bank — Branch Banking and Trust Co. — for about $1 billion in August 2009. But the FDIC, which acted as Alabama-based Colonial's receiver, argued it actually sold the portfolio for $624 million...

