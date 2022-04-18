Opioid Trial Gamble Pays Off For W.Va. In $99M Deal With J&J

By Jeff Overley (April 18, 2022, 11:14 AM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson will pony up $99 million to exit a high-stakes opioid trial in West Virginia, vindicating the state's refusal to join a nationwide deal that would have paid out only half as much, the state's attorney general announced Monday. Patrick Morrisey, the Mountain State's top lawyer, revealed the deal at a Monday morning news conference and struck a triumphant tone, saying his decision to roll the dice on trial had paid off by doubling the $48 million that West Virginia would've received under J&J's national resolution. Johnson & Johnson had offered about $5 billion nationwide to end allegations it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS