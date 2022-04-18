Bannon Says Jan. 6 Committee Makeup Bars Contempt Case

By Rachel Scharf (April 18, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Steve Bannon sought Friday to toss criminal charges over his refusal to comply with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, telling a D.C. federal judge the committee is invalid because Republicans did not get to choose their own members. The former Donald Trump adviser is scheduled to face trial in July for defying a subpoena to testify and produce documents regarding the deadly attack. But according to Bannon's motion to dismiss the November indictment on contempt of Congress charges, he was legally allowed to ignore a subpoena issued by an invalid committee. Bannon said House Minority Leader Kevin...

