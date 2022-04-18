Dorsey Email Purge Draws Sanctions Bid In NY Condo Spat

By Max Jaeger (April 18, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Dorsey & Whitney LLP and a former partner intentionally destroyed emails that could be used as evidence in a suit over a Manhattan condo deal gone awry, a New York woman has alleged in a bid for sanctions in New York state court. Ex-Dorsey & Whitney partner Nathaniel H. Akerman repeatedly declined to alert the firm's claims counsel about letters and a subpoena he received that would have triggered a litigation hold on his emails, according to a motion filed Saturday by plaintiff Norma Knopf. As a result, the firm destroyed the documents and then failed to provide honest answers or cooperate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS