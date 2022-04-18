High Court Won't Hear Burned Sailor's Arbitration Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (April 18, 2022, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The two-decade-long legal odyssey of a sailor who suffered "catastrophic" burns at 18-years-old while working on an oil tanker came to an end Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear his appeal regarding the enforceability of an arbitration agreement his employer did not sign. The case was one of about 150 the justices declined to hear in an unsigned order. Indian national Vinod Kumar Dahiya asked the high court to overturn the Fifth Circuit's 2020 opinion that affirmed a lower court's decision to force arbitration in India, despite none of the named defendants actually signing the agreement. In their...

