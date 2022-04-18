Justices Won't Disturb Maine's Win In Tribal River Rights Fight

By Morgan Conley (April 18, 2022, 2:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up two appeals of a First Circuit ruling that the Penobscot Nation's reservation in Maine includes a set of islands on the Penobscot River but not the waters surrounding the islands or the riverbed beneath. The high court denied two petitions for certiorari from the tribe and the U.S. government seeking to undo a ruling that the tribe's reservation includes the roughly 150 islands within a 60-mile navigable stretch of its namesake river but not the water itself, based on two 1980s settlement acts. The lower court held that the state of Maine...

