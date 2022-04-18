Google Gets PTAB To Review IP Involved In $5M Amazon Loss

By Britain Eakin (April 18, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to review two Vocalife LLC microphone patents, one of which a Texas jury ordered Amazon to pay $5 million for infringing, agreeing with challenger Google LLC that the patents are likely invalid. In a pair of decisions handed down Friday, the PTAB said it was persuaded at this preliminary stage that Google will prevail in its challenges. If Google can invalidate the patents, it could put at risk the $5 million verdict against Amazon, which was found in 2020 to infringe with its Alexa smart devices, including Echo smart speakers. It could also...

