Justices Won't Review Wash. Tribal Boundary Row

By Caleb Symons (April 18, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court declined Monday to consider a Washington county's effort to gain control of land that the Ninth Circuit ruled last year belongs to the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation under a 19th century federal treaty. In denying Klickitat County's request for certiorari, the justices left in place the Ninth Circuit's conclusion that the 190-square-mile territory in southern Washington is part of the Yakama Reservation, as established by the tribe's 1855 treaty with the U.S. government. County officials had argued that Congress clarified nearly half a century later that the disputed area — known as "Tract D"...

