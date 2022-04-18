DHS Gives More Ukrainians Temporary Immigration Protection

By Mike LaSusa (April 18, 2022, 8:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Monday expanded the number of Ukrainians who can seek temporary immigration protections, moving forward the date by which they must have arrived in the U.S. to allow those who came later to benefit from the policy. DHS announced last month that it would offer temporary protected status to Ukrainians who were in the U.S. as of March 1. But a notice published Monday in the Federal Register says Ukrainians are eligible for temporary status if they've been in the country since April 11. Temporary protected status shields beneficiaries from deportation and allows them to seek...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS