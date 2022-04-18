Conformis Asks 5th Circ. To Save Knee Implant Coverage Row

By Kellie Mejdrich (April 18, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Medical device company Conformis urged the Fifth Circuit on Monday to revive its defamation case accusing Aetna of breaking the law by refusing to cover the manufacturer's knee implants. Conformis Inc. filed a brief asking the appeals court to revive three Massachusetts law tort claims relating to Aetna Inc.'s alleged misstatements about the knee implants, arguing that a district court was mistaken when it tossed the case in March 2021. The medical device company originally claimed that Aetna's coverage denials also constituted a violation of the insurer's fiduciary duty to health plan participants under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, but...

