NJ Town Hit With Civil Rights Suit Over Housing Deals

By Bill Wichert (April 18, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- An affordable housing advocacy group has slammed Englewood Cliffs with a civil rights lawsuit in New Jersey state court alleging the borough has unlawfully contested its settlement agreements with the organization and a developer to provide homes for low- and moderate-income households in the municipality. Nearly three months after the borough lost a related lawsuit against its former attorneys, Fair Share Housing Center on Friday accused Englewood Cliffs of violating the terms of the 2020 deals and the New Jersey Civil Rights Act in its unsuccessful bid to invalidate the agreements and its subsequent pursuit of an appeal. "The borough of Englewood...

