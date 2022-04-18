DOJ Says Hung Juries In Chicken Price-Fixing Trial 'Irrelevant'

By Bryan Koenig (April 18, 2022, 5:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice appears intent on pushing forward with an extraordinary third trial against poultry executives accused of price-fixing, defending the Colorado federal court allegations Friday against acquittal bids in part by arguing that it doesn't matter that the prosecution has already ended in two hung juries. Defending the case one day after U.S. District Judge Philip A. Brimmer pressed DOJ antitrust chief Jonathan Kanter to think long and hard about whether a third trial is worthwhile, prosecutors pushed back on acquittal bids from Claxton Poultry Vice President Scott Brady and President Mikell Fries arguing that because two juries...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS