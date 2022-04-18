Xerox Can't Ax ERISA Suit Alleging Excessive 401(k) Plan Fees

By Dorothy Atkins (April 18, 2022, 1:47 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge refused Monday to toss a proposed class action accusing Xerox Corp. and its 401(k) retirement plan committee of breaching their fiduciary duties under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by authorizing allegedly excessive recordkeeping fees, which were more than triple competitors. In a 20-page order, U.S. District Judge Sarala V. Nagala denied Xerox's bid to end the lawsuit, rejecting the Connecticut-based company's arguments that the ERISA allegations are too vague to proceed. The judge noted that the complaint specifically alleges that the plan's recordkeeping fees nearly doubled in 2017 to more than $100 per participant, even though...

