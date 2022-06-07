SC High Court Set To Tackle COVID Coverage Suit

By Shawn Rice (June 7, 2022, 2:09 PM EDT) -- The South Carolina high court justices are set to hear arguments in a coverage suit over whether the presence of COVID-19 and related governmental orders caused physical loss or damage to property, a week after a third state high court put out a ruling in a similar case. The South Carolina Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in a COVID-19 coverage suit over whether the presence of the virus and related governmental orders caused physical loss or damage to property. (Photo: John Deacon/courthouses.co) The South Carolina Supreme Court, which is tackling certified questions from a Palmetto State federal judge, is...

