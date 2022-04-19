Dug-In DOJ May Fare No Better In 3rd Price-Fixing Trial

By Jack Queen (April 18, 2022, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors in Colorado could face long odds as they take a third stab at attempting to prove poultry executives engaged in a vast price-fixing scheme, contending with a skeptical judge and evidence that twice failed to convince juries as they seek a sorely needed win. After a second mistrial last month in a case alleging 10 executives of Pilgrim's Pride, Tyson Foods and other poultry giants conspired to fix broiler chicken prices, the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division has vowed to try again with an extraordinary third trial, set to begin June 6. Prosecutors dropped five defendants and say...

